McGregor celebrates founders day with hometown festival

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The small town of McGregor celebrated its founders day with a big bash. A team of volunteers with the McGregor Movement organized the festivities. The celebration included a 5k run, a carnival, a street party, cornhole tournament and even a cute baby contest.

Organizers say the goal is to celebrate their small town heritage even as they recognize that their town is growing.

“we are understanding that our town is probably going to be growing over the next year or two or five but I feel like this helps us keep that community feel, that small town feel by making sure everyone still does things together,” said Robbie Anderson, the president of the McGregor Movement.

The small town which lies in both Coryell and McLennan Counties, is best known for being home to a Space X Rocket Development Facility.

McGregor was founded in 1882.

