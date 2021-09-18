Motorcyclists injured in drive-by shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police are searching for a suspect that shot two motorcyclists stopped on the side of the road Friday night.

At 10:57 p.m. officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call Northbound I-35 north of Buc-ee’s.

Police say two motorcyclists were stopped on the side of the road when an unknown person shot at them from a vehicle.

The two victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

