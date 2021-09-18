Nearing 100° Before A Nice Cold Front Moves Through

It’ll stay warm this evening with temperatures in the low 90′s until sunset. We cool to the upper 70′s by 11pm, with morning lows in the low 70′s to start your Sunday. We heat up even more to end the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90′s, and a Heat Index around 100°. A couple spotty showers will be possible near I-45 due to a mid-level disturbance over East Texas

There’s a chance we could hit 100° for highs on Monday due to compressional heating from a cold front that’ll be approaching our area. The front moves in on Tuesday, with highs hitting the mid 90′s just before it arrives. A few storms will come with it, but coverage won’t be very good. After the front moves out, we’ll have highs in the upper 80′s the rest of the week with pretty low humidity. Enjoy it though, because the heat looks to return next weekend.

