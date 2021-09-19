An organization that gives kids the opportunity to get out in run

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - An organization that gives kids the opportunity to get outside and run is coming to freedom Park.

The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national inclusive and youth cross country style running experience.

It is for kids ages 2 to 14 to help get them outside and active.

It is a five-week in-person series that features once-a-week racing for the next 5 weeks at Freedom Park.

Tanya Taylor is the Community Coordinator for Healthy Kids Running Series in the Belton area.

She says it’s a fun and easy way to cheer on your kids and get them out and active.

“We’re encouraging kids and families to come out and get outdoors, get some movement in and work on building their self-confidence and increasing their mental and emotional health and physical health by getting out here and getting out,“ says Taylor.

More information on future races can be found on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.