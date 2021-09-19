Advertisement

Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe

Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced “Little Lincoln,” a local boy abducted by his mother, is safe and coming back home to be reunited with his legal guardians.

Lincoln Jay Lopez, 7, and his mother, Dolly Blassingame, were located at a hotel in Denver, Colorado, authorities said.

Blassingame is accused of running away with the child during a supervised visit.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, September 18th, Blassingame was having a supervised visit with her son because she does not have custody of the child at this time.

During the visit, Blassingame was allegedly able to get the child into her car and leave before a family member could retrieve him.

As she was driving away, Blassingame reportedly threw her phone out of the window.

The woman is awaiting extradition to from Colorado to Texas, where she will be jailed at the Freestone County Jail on kidnapping charges.

