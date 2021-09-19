Advertisement

Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort

File Graphic
File Graphic(AP)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday night at Ponderosa Pet Resort, a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, led to the deaths of 75 dogs, the Georgetown Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at the animal boarding facility located at 2518 N. Austin Avenue.

When crews arrived, the facility was engulfed in smoke from the fire and “none of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived.”

“We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said.

“We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to conclude the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as well as whether any fire suppression or smoke alarms were present.

The fire department said federal, state, and Georgetown fire codes do not require sprinkler systems for the use and size of the facility.

The owner of the facility has been cooperative with the investigation, the fire department said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo. Fort Hood.
Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead
Two motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital Friday following a drive-by shooting in Temple.
Motorcyclists wounded in drive-by shooting near Temple Buc-ee’s
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Jaray Bledsoe commits to play football at Texas
Local football star sidelined after being ruled ineligible to play

Latest News

Walk to end homelessness highlights resources for Waco’s homeless
Lake Worth Police confirm a military plan crashed into a residential area, damaging several...
Military plane crashes in residential area in North Texas
A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
Salado ISD revokes mask mandate
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas deputies searching for mother who ran away with child