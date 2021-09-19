Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - A fire Saturday night at Ponderosa Pet Resort, a pet-boarding facility in Georgetown, led to the deaths of 75 dogs, the Georgetown Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at the animal boarding facility located at 2518 N. Austin Avenue.

When crews arrived, the facility was engulfed in smoke from the fire and “none of the 75 dogs staying at the resort survived.”

“We know each dog that died in this fire was a cherished member of someone’s family, so our heart goes out to all those who were affected by this tragic fire,” Georgetown Fire Chief John Sullivan said.

“We believe the dogs at the facility likely died due to smoke inhalation, not the flames from the fire. We are working as quickly as we can to conclude the investigation, so pets can be returned to their grieving family members as soon as possible.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as well as whether any fire suppression or smoke alarms were present.

The fire department said federal, state, and Georgetown fire codes do not require sprinkler systems for the use and size of the facility.

The owner of the facility has been cooperative with the investigation, the fire department said.

