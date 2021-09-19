Advertisement

Gatesville: First Spur Fest since COVID draws hundreds

More than a year after Spur Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of...
More than a year after Spur Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of Central Texans gathered together for the festival.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 18, 2021
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than a year after Spur Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of Central Texans gathered together for the festival.

The festival was complete with a fiddling contest, a vintage car show, vendors and food.

All proceeds from the event went towards scholarships and families in need.

Organizers like Richard Shelton say especially after being unable to host the event last year due to COVID, they’re proud to see the festival survive and thrive.

“You can see that everybody wants to get out because they’ve been couped up inside for a year,” he said.

“Just seeing everybody come out, it means a lot to us.”

Organizers add they’re hopeful that last year’s cancellation never happens again.

