Local authorities searching for mother who ran away with her child

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a mother who ran away with her child during a supervised visit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September, 18 at 6:15 p.m. Dolly Blassingame was having a supervised visit with a child she does not have custody of at this time.

During the visit Blassingame went to her car, was able to get the child to the car and leave before a family member could retrieve the child. Blassingame reportedly threw her phone out of the window as she was leaving.

The child is 7-year-old Lincoln Jay Lopez. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball on it, red shorts, black shoes and black and blue glasses.

Blassingame is driving a white 2003 GMC Onvoy with the Texas License Plates JRW-1156.

She was last seen leaving County Road 1250 in Fairfield, Texas.

Lincoln Lopez has been entered as a missing child and Investigators are in the process of obtaining arrest warrant for Dolly Blassingame.

If seen please contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236 option #1

