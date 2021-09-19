Advertisement

Local authorities searching for mother who ran away with her child

Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame(Freestone County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a mother who ran away with her child during a supervised visit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September, 18 at 6:15 p.m. Dolly Blassingame was having a supervised visit with a child she does not have custody of at this time.

During the visit Blassingame went to her car, was able to get the child to the car and leave before a family member could retrieve the child. Blassingame reportedly threw her phone out of the window as she was leaving.

The child is 7-year-old Lincoln Jay Lopez. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with a soccer ball on it, red shorts, black shoes and black and blue glasses.

Blassingame is driving a white 2003 GMC Onvoy with the Texas License Plates JRW-1156.

She was last seen leaving County Road 1250 in Fairfield, Texas.

Lincoln Lopez has been entered as a missing child and Investigators are in the process of obtaining arrest warrant for Dolly Blassingame.

If seen please contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office at 903-389-3236 option #1

