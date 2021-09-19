Advertisement

Local school district revokes mask mandate

A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.(Rosemond Crown)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado Independent School District is revoking their mask mandate at their schools.

In a letter addressed to the Salado community, Super Intendent Michael Novotny stated that due to Temporary Restraining Orders expiring that allowed schools to require masks during ongoing litigation with the State of Texas that “...as of now, there are only limited legal arguments for having a mask mandate. As a result, effective today (Sunday, September 19, 2021), we are no longer enforcing our local policy requiring masks, pending the Texas Supreme Court’s disposition of the cases before it involving this issue.”

In the letter Novotny stated that the school district required masks for four days at the Middle School due to Covid positive cases getting above a 2% threshold.

The Middle School was able to get back under the 2% Covid positive threshold.

The letter states that the elementary school and Salado High School have been able to stay under the 2% threshold the entire school year.

Novotny also state that “Our 2% threshold will go back into effect if the outcome of the current litigation provides legal support for doing so. We anticipate a ruling within the next couple of weeks.”

Novotny is also recommending getting vaccinated and said the school district will provide vaccines at the schools again if it is approved for children under 12.

