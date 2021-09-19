Advertisement

Military plane crashes in residential area in North Texas

Two pilots injured, three homes struck
Lake Worth Police confirm a military plan crashed into a residential area, damaging several homes and injuring several people.(CBS DFW)
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Lake Worth Police Department confirmed that a military aircraft has crashed into a residential area in that city.

Matt Zavadsky with Medstar confirmed two pilots were injured. One pilot was in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

Zavadsky also said that one person who lived in the neighborhood was treated at the scene but was not transported.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said they received the call regarding the downed plane at 10:53AM.

“Initially units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines,” said Manoushagian. “Another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood.”

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said the two pilots were transported to the hospital and that three homes were damaged.

One witness tells CBS 11 that his vehicle was damaged by what appeared to be an ejected pilot seat. He said one of the pilots appeared to be engulfed in flames before hitting power lines.

Manoushagian said that Fort Worth Police and Fire, Tarrant County Constable’s Office, Tarrant County Emergency Management all assisted Lake Worth in response to the crash.

The crash was located between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota.

Police tweeted that emergency services were on the scene.

