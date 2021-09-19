Advertisement

A taste of the South Pacific in Central Texas

A Polynesian dancer steals the show with his fire dance at SOPoly Fest Season 5.
A Polynesian dancer steals the show with his fire dance at SOPoly Fest Season 5.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Polynesian Islands are home to some of the most beautiful cultures in the world. Central Texans can experience this beautiful lifestyle this weekend at the SOPoly Fest.

Siva Ori Polynesia, the sponsor of SOPoly Fest, hosted a celebration complete with live music and dance.

Attendees feasted on authentic South Pacific cuisine while they watched performers from across the Polynesian Islands.

“hundreds of people are expected to attend the free event,” said Lauren Ah-Sang, founder of Siva Ori Polynesia and event organizer.

“This festival is a unique opportunity for all of us in Central Texas and beyond-to share our cultures from Hawaii, Tahiti or Guam.”

“Our mission is to raise each other up, to support each other, to share the culture and community together,” said Ah-Sang. “It’s important for us to bring the community together.”

Crowds feasted on plates of traditional island favorites, like Kalua pig and Lomi salmon. They enjoyed them so much that they could barely put the food down before it was gone!

With vendors selling leis and handmade jewelry and a chance to sample crafts from ten thousand islands that make up Polynesian cultures in the Pacific Ocean.

The crowd was entertained by the seventeen dance groups and bands that showed up at this year’s festival.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic
Texas teenager kills 3 family members, 2 dogs, then himself
TOP LEFT TO RIGHT: Billy Williams, Brian Turner, Eric Kilton, Christopher Knox, James...
Three Fort Hood soldiers among those arrested during prostitution sting
Palestine Police Officer Nino Fernando
Texas police officer battling COVID19 in urgent need of medical device
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Jayme Wooley, a senior running back and wide receiver at Axtell, ran to the opposing sidelines...
Central Texas football player prays for injured opponent instead of celebrating game-winning touchdown

Latest News

fastcast lake water clear blue clouds partly cloudy nice day calm still reflection green white...
Nearing 100° Before A Nice Cold Front Moves Through
FastCast
Warm Weekend, but Changes Next Week!
KWTX Fastcast Images
Will summer-like weather end early next week? Maybe!
The city of Temple is bringing in more ways for teenagers to share their voice with a new youth...
Bell county city looking to expand options for young adult input