A taste of the South Pacific in Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Polynesian Islands are home to some of the most beautiful cultures in the world. Central Texans can experience this beautiful lifestyle this weekend at the SOPoly Fest.

Siva Ori Polynesia, the sponsor of SOPoly Fest, hosted a celebration complete with live music and dance.

Attendees feasted on authentic South Pacific cuisine while they watched performers from across the Polynesian Islands.

“hundreds of people are expected to attend the free event,” said Lauren Ah-Sang, founder of Siva Ori Polynesia and event organizer.

“This festival is a unique opportunity for all of us in Central Texas and beyond-to share our cultures from Hawaii, Tahiti or Guam.”

“Our mission is to raise each other up, to support each other, to share the culture and community together,” said Ah-Sang. “It’s important for us to bring the community together.”

Crowds feasted on plates of traditional island favorites, like Kalua pig and Lomi salmon. They enjoyed them so much that they could barely put the food down before it was gone!

With vendors selling leis and handmade jewelry and a chance to sample crafts from ten thousand islands that make up Polynesian cultures in the Pacific Ocean.

The crowd was entertained by the seventeen dance groups and bands that showed up at this year’s festival.

