Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall!

Toasty temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s will be seen through sunset, after which we only cool to the low 80′s around 10pm. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70′s to start your Monday, with temperatures heating up FAST after sunrise. We’ll hit the mid 90′s by lunchtime, with highs likely hitting 100° for many of you during the afternoon. This will be due to compressional heating from the upcoming front.

Our cold front starts moving in late Tuesday morning, with a few showers taking place north of Highway 84 during that time. The better rain chances though will be south of Highway 84 during Tuesday afternoon, with everything drying out by 10pm. Highs will hit the low to mid 90′s before the front arrives. After the front moves out, it’ll really feel like Fall with highs in the 80′s, dew points in the low 40′s, and morning lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. However, the heat builds back up as we go into next weekend.

