Advertisement

Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Toasty temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s will be seen through sunset, after which we only cool to the low 80′s around 10pm. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70′s to start your Monday, with temperatures heating up FAST after sunrise. We’ll hit the mid 90′s by lunchtime, with highs likely hitting 100° for many of you during the afternoon. This will be due to compressional heating from the upcoming front.

Our cold front starts moving in late Tuesday morning, with a few showers taking place north of Highway 84 during that time. The better rain chances though will be south of Highway 84 during Tuesday afternoon, with everything drying out by 10pm. Highs will hit the low to mid 90′s before the front arrives. After the front moves out, it’ll really feel like Fall with highs in the 80′s, dew points in the low 40′s, and morning lows in the upper 50′s to low 60′s. However, the heat builds back up as we go into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo. Fort Hood.
Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead
Two motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital Friday following a drive-by shooting in Temple.
Motorcyclists wounded in drive-by shooting near Temple Buc-ee’s
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Jaray Bledsoe commits to play football at Texas
Local football star sidelined after being ruled ineligible to play

Latest News

Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall Weather!
FastCast
Triple-Digits Possible Before A Wonderful Cold Front Arrives
HOT Weather Before Our Cold Front Arrives
fastcast lake water clear blue clouds partly cloudy nice day calm still reflection green white...
Nearing 100° Before A Nice Cold Front Moves Through