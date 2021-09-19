Advertisement

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo. Fort Hood.
Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead
Two motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital Friday following a drive-by shooting in Temple.
Motorcyclists injured in drive-by shooting
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
Jaray Bledsoe commits to play football at Texas
Local football star sidelined after being ruled ineligible to play

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
Local school district revokes mask mandate
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida; search for Gabby Petito continues in Wyoming