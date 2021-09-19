Walk to end homelessness highlights resources for Waco’s homeless

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A group of about 300 people marched through Waco’s streets with one goal in mind: end homelessness. The walk was part of a “Walk for the Homeless” event put on by Mission Waco. Participants walked through the city stopping at various places where the city’s homeless population can get resources to help.

“This mean a lot for everybody to be a part of this,” said Robert Brown who has been homeless in Waco for years. “What we need really bad is affordable housing in this city. I get $750 a month in social security. There’s no way I can afford a place,” he said.

While there were homeless individuals in the marching group, it was largely made up of people interested in volunteering or donating to help the various organizations. Marchers received information about the various organizations, the services the offer and the needs they have.

At some of the stops, organizers spoke to the crowd about serving the homeless population by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce a community spread of the virus that extends to homeless individuals.

The march began at Mission Waco’s Meyer Center on Washington Avenue and ended at the Magnolia Silos where the group stopped to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Waco’s Church Under The Bridge.

Waco’s Church Under the Bridge is a Christian homeless outreach ministry founded and led by pastor Jimmy Dorrell. For 29 years the church has served the homeless community through a weekly Sunday fellowship and by connecting them to resources across the city.

“These are my friends,” Pastor Drorrell said. “We don’t think of them as clients, they are my friends. I know their stories, I love them, they love me. Like any relationship there’s tough times but there’s also incredible times so today is one of those fun days for me because we get to celebrate those that are now working and have beat the streets and others that are still struggling but still have ever intention of being all that God created them to be.

The church typically met for service under the I-35 overpass near the Baylor University campus, between 4th and 5th streets. However with construction being done on the bridge, the group has been meeting in the courtyard of the Magnolia Silos until construction ends. Dorrell also founded Mission Waco

