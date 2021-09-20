Bosque County Sheriff’s Office busts drug trafficking operation in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Monday at a suspected drug trafficking operation inside a Central Texas home and is currently seeking the extradition of the resident of the home, Sherrian Morris.

Deputies say the search warrant was the result of a four month investigation into the suspected drug trafficking operation at the residence located at 143 County Road 1812 in Laguna Park.

As a result of the search of the residence, investigators say they found heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, and “illegally acquired” prescription medications, including morphine.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia, including scales and packaging materials, “which indicates narcotics trafficking.”

Investigators report Morris is currently in custody at the Hill County Sheriff’s Office for other narcotics related charges.

