Central Texas baker wins 1st episode of Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

Lilian Halabi and her fellow team members.
Lilian Halabi and her fellow team members.(Lily's Cakes Facebook Page)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas baker Lilian Halabi - the owner of of Lily’s Cakes - announced on Facebook her bakery won the first episode of the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.

The episode, which also featured Halabi’s fellow team members Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess, aired Sunday night.

Prior to the episode, Halabi had expressed her excitement at being part of the this season’s Halloween Wars.

“Dreams do come true with hard work, perseverance and loving what we do,” she said.

