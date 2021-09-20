Houston Police officer killed, another wounded while executing warrants

HOUSTON (KWTX) - The mayor of Houston said a police officer is dead from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant early Monday morning.

Another police officer wounded during the shooting remains hospitalized.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center after they were shot at an apartment complex.

Gonzalez said a “possible” suspect was dead at the scene.

CBS DFW reports the shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

