Advertisement

Houston Police officer killed, another wounded while executing warrants

Two Houston Police officers were shot Monday morning while executing a warrant. One of the...
Two Houston Police officers were shot Monday morning while executing a warrant. One of the officers has died as a result of the wounds.(Courtesy CBS DFW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX) - The mayor of Houston said a police officer is dead from gunshot wounds suffered while serving arrest warrant early Monday morning.

Another police officer wounded during the shooting remains hospitalized.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter the officers were taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center after they were shot at an apartment complex.

Gonzalez said a “possible” suspect was dead at the scene.

CBS DFW reports the shooting happened sometime after 7 a.m. at the Timber Ridge Apartments, not far from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas deputies searching for mother who ran away with child
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
File Graphic
Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman Gabrielle Petito
Lake Worth Police confirm a military plan crashed into a residential area, damaging several...
Military plane crashes in residential area in North Texas

Latest News

Tattoo artists and enthusiasts filled the Harker Heights event center for the 10th annual...
Tattoo convention in Central Texas brings in country’s best artists
A group of about 300 people marched through Waco’s streets with one goal in mind: end...
16th Annual Walk for the Homeless
Waco memorial for victims of gun violence
McLennan County, City of Waco organize memorial for victims of gun violence
Texas State Capital
Texas lawmakers to tackle redistricting, COVID-19 vaccine mandates in third special session