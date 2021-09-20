McLennan County ‘more vulnerable’ to COVID-19 than 97% of U.S. counties

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County is classified as more vulnerable than 97 percent of U.S. counties, according to COVIDActNow.org.

The website tracks COVID trends, and says communities with higher vulnerability have pre-existing economic, social, and physical conditions that may make it hard to respond to and recover from a COVID outbreak.

The county added 104 new cases Monday, four new deaths and sits at 1,392 active cases.

Vaccination rates are still below 50 percent Monday: 49.5% in McLennan County.

The Trauma Service Area McLennan County is in also leads the state of Texas in percent of COVID Hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity in the last seven days.

The majority of those COVID patients hospitalized in the region are in McLennan County, 185 of the 227, according to the state dashboard and COVIDWaco.com.

Hospitalization rate in the trauma service areas in the northern portion of the Central Texas area. (Megan Vanselow)

