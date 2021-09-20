McLennan County, City of Waco host gun violence memorial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The city of Waco partnered with McLennan County to host a memorial for National Gun Violence Day Sunday evening.

Through singing and prayer, families and mothers like Flecha Smire remember those list to gun violence.

“I just look and see the mothers that’ve lost their babies, sons, daughters and my heart just goes out to them,” she said.

Smire lost her son, Montrell Phenix Jr., back in November 2010.

“He was just being a Good Samaritan,” she said.

“His car was hit in the back, causing him to hit someone in front of him. He went to check on the person in front of him, and it didn’t go well. As my son turned around, the guy shot him three times from behind.”

Sherry Caruthers lost her cousin in a shooting earlier this year and is fearful for her family’s safety.

“I have four boys and a girl,” she said.

“My prayer before I go to bed every night is asking God to please not let anything happen to my children…because people are so mean, so angry, ready to pull a gun to shoot someone and shooting someone is not the way!”

Together, these families are asking the city and county leaders for help, whether it be through youth programs, mental health counseling, or justice for those involved in gang related shootings.

While the pain of losing her son will never go away, Smire remains hopeful that events like this could save someone’s life.

“We have a generation coming up and we have to lead by example,” she said.

“With the things happening in our city and community, we have set an example for our kids.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.