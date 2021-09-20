Near-record heat today, cooler-than-normal tomorrow!

High temperatures were toasty this weekend in the mid-to-upper 90s with ample sunshine and only a few isolated showers that sprung up. We’re continuing to see temperatures climb today and record heat is in the forecast for many locations. Fortunately, cold front season kicks off tomorrow with a fall-like cold front that’ll send temperatures cooler than average for a few days. Expect a quick warm up today with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s (generally with isolated upper 70s) to reach the upper 80s and low 90s by the lunch hour. Despite seeing a little over 12 hours of sunshine today, highs should be able to peak near 100° late this afternoon. Today’s record high is 100°, set most recently in 1954, and we’re expecting to at least tie that record. Despite the hot temperatures, we’re also expecting low-ish humidity. Dew points in the mid-60s aren’t too too bad so heat index values will only be as high as 104°. The lower humidity will play a role in keeping rain chances low Tuesday despite a strong front moving through.

Tuesday’s cold front will usher in a long string of days with comfortably warm high temperatures and comfortably cool morning temperatures! The front should start to swing through our area Tuesday morning, entering into parts of Mills, Hamilton, and Bosque County as early as about 6 AM. The front should approach the I-35 corridor by around 10 AM with the front reaching the I-45 corridor as late as about 2 PM. With the front sliding through during the first half of the day, temperatures for most will warm up a bit, cool off, and then warm back up again with partly cloudy skies behind the front. For most, temperatures will reach the low 80s, drop into the 70s, and then re-settle back into the low-to-mid 80s. For cities and towns east of I-35, temperatures will likely reach the low 90s and then drop into the 80s for the remainder of the day. Rain chances are capped near about 30% with only a few scattered showers possible, mainly up until about 1 PM.

After Tuesday’s front swings through, temperatures will be drastically different but SO much more comfortable. We’ll kick off the first day of Autumn Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s before afternoon highs settle in the low-to-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The official start of Autumn, when the center of the sun passes directly over the equator, is at 2:20 PM. For the first full day of Fall Thursday, temperatures will be even better. We’ll start out in the low 50s (potentially with upper 40s in low-lying rural areas) with late-day highs again reaching the mid-80s. Temperatures both in the morning and afternoon are expected to be cooler than-normal through at least Friday morning because we’ll be warming back up this weekend and beyond. Morning temperatures will thankfully stay comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend but should rebound back close to average in the mid-60s for most of next week. Afternoon highs though will climb above average as early as Saturday. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s are expected through the middle of next week with no cold front or any other rain chances left through the rest of the month. Depending on how much (or how little) rain we see Tuesday, September 2021 could be one of the driest in history. Only a trace of rain has fallen at the Waco Airport which would be the second driest September of all time. The only year that bests us is 1956 when not even a trace amount of rain fell.

