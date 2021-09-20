Advertisement

Nice Fall Cold Front Arrives Tuesday!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Record breaking heat was the BIG story across Central Texas Monday, with many locations reaching the 100° mark. Waco broke a 110 year old record by reaching 101° for a high. Fortunately this heat will be short lived, as a nice fall cold front is set to move through on Tuesday.

A few showers are possible with this front as it moves through, but for most of us the rain chances will only be around 20%. The bigger story with this front will be the cooler & drier conditions moving in on gusty north winds. Most of the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday we will have north winds gusting to near 30 mph. Thanks to this drier and cooler air moving in, we will see highs in the 80s for the remainder of the week & lows down in the comfortable 50s.

Warmer conditions will gradually return by the weekend, with high back into the 90s.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas deputies searching for mother who ran away with child
Shooting in Waco
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
File Graphic
Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Body found in Wyoming believed to be missing woman Gabrielle Petito

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Near-record heat today, cooler-than-normal tomorrow!
FastCast
Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall!
Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall Weather!