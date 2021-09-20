Nice Fall Cold Front Arrives Tuesday!

Record breaking heat was the BIG story across Central Texas Monday, with many locations reaching the 100° mark. Waco broke a 110 year old record by reaching 101° for a high. Fortunately this heat will be short lived, as a nice fall cold front is set to move through on Tuesday.

A few showers are possible with this front as it moves through, but for most of us the rain chances will only be around 20%. The bigger story with this front will be the cooler & drier conditions moving in on gusty north winds. Most of the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday we will have north winds gusting to near 30 mph. Thanks to this drier and cooler air moving in, we will see highs in the 80s for the remainder of the week & lows down in the comfortable 50s.

Warmer conditions will gradually return by the weekend, with high back into the 90s.

