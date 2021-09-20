Advertisement

North Texas Crossing Guard Killed After Driver Accident In School Zone

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A school crossing guard in North Texas was fatally injured after being hit by a driver on September 20.

According to police, it was around 7:30 a.m. when a driver experienced a possible medical emergency while on Miss May Drive in the city of Fate.

The vehicle entered a Royse City Independent School District school zone hitting the crossing guard and another vehicle.

The Royse City ISD crossing guard, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe, but died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and there’s no word if they will face charges.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

