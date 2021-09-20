One injured in overnight shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person was shot in an overnight shooting in Waco.

Waco PIO, Cierra Shipley, said officers were called to 23rd street and Gurley avenue in Waco around 10:20 p.m. last night.

She confirmed there was one victim with a gunshot wound-- but declined to tell us the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue to update you as we get new information.

