Advertisement

One injured in overnight shooting

Shooting in Waco
Shooting in Waco
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person was shot in an overnight shooting in Waco.

Waco PIO, Cierra Shipley, said officers were called to 23rd street and Gurley avenue in Waco around 10:20 p.m. last night.

She confirmed there was one victim with a gunshot wound-- but declined to tell us the extent of the victim’s injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue to update you as we get new information.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo. Fort Hood.
Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
Two motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital Friday following a drive-by shooting in Temple.
Motorcyclists wounded in drive-by shooting near Temple Buc-ee’s
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas deputies searching for mother who ran away with child

Latest News

The national non-profit, Isaiah 117, hosted a community-wide kickoff event Sunday to share...
Woodway: Non-profit hoping to build homes for foster children in McLennan County
The city of Waco partnered with McLennan County to host a memorial for National Gun Violence...
McLennan County, City of Waco host gun violence memorial
File Graphic
Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort
Walk to end homelessness highlights resources for Waco’s homeless