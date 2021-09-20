Tattoo convention in Central Texas brings in country’s best artists

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KWTX) – Tattoo artists and enthusiasts filled the Harker Heights event center for the 10th annual Central Texas Lowbrow Art and Tattoo Convention this weekend.

The convention, held from SEPTEMBER 17-19th, featured hundreds of tattoo artists from across the country.

Organizers say getting a tattoo is like art make sure you have the right artist for your masterpiece.

“People have been marking their bodies with permanent markings for thousands of years,” said David Gutierrez, founder of the Lowbrow Art and Tattoo Convention.

“This like any kind of other art? Appreciate it the same,” said Gutierrez.

“It’s good to see what kind of art that you like, find your artist accordingly, and make sure you get a good tattoo,” said Gutierrez.

The tattoo artists at the convention had a chance to meet new clients and make connections they would have never been able to without it.

For those who weren’t quite ready to go under the needle and have a piece of art permanently inked on their bodies, there were paintings, drawings food vendors on hand.

