Advertisement

Tattoo convention in Central Texas brings in country’s best artists

Eager customers pick out their next tattoo at the 10th annual Lowbrow Tattoo Convention.
Eager customers pick out their next tattoo at the 10th annual Lowbrow Tattoo Convention.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KWTX) – Tattoo artists and enthusiasts filled the Harker Heights event center for the 10th annual Central Texas Lowbrow Art and Tattoo Convention this weekend.

People have been marking their bodies with permanent markings for thousands of years. These markings have served various purposes.

The convention, held from SEPTEMBER 17-19th, featured hundreds of tattoo artists from across the country.

Organizers say getting a tattoo is like art make sure you have the right artist for your masterpiece.

“People have been marking their bodies with permanent markings for thousands of years,” said David Gutierrez, founder of the Lowbrow Art and Tattoo Convention.

“This like any kind of other art? Appreciate it the same,” said Gutierrez.

“It’s good to see what kind of art that you like, find your artist accordingly, and make sure you get a good tattoo,” said Gutierrez.

The tattoo artists at the convention had a chance to meet new clients and make connections they would have never been able to without it.

For those who weren’t quite ready to go under the needle and have a piece of art permanently inked on their bodies, there were paintings, drawings food vendors on hand.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo. Fort Hood.
Fort Hood confirms deadly shooting involving two of its soldiers, one dead
Two motorcyclists were taken to a local hospital Friday following a drive-by shooting in Temple.
Motorcyclists wounded in drive-by shooting near Temple Buc-ee’s
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
LEFT: 12-year-old Alheire Rodriguez Pomales. RIGHT: Marie Rodriguez Pomales.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas girl abducted in San Antonio area
Jaray Bledsoe commits to play football at Texas
Local football star sidelined after being ruled ineligible to play

Latest News

The Healthy Kids Running Series hosted a series of races in Temple Sunday for children from...
An organization that gives kids the opportunity to get out in run
FastCast
Triple-Digits For Many To Start The Week.....Then We Jump Into Fall!
FastCast
Triple-Digits Possible Before A Wonderful Cold Front Arrives
A Polynesian dancer steals the show with his fire dance at SOPoly Fest Season 5.
A taste of the South Pacific in Central Texas