Texas man accused of murdering woman, unborn child released from jail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The man accused of the murder of Gracy Espinoza is released from jail.

According to the Webb County Jail docket, Joel David Chavez was released on September 15.

He was booked for the murder of Gracy Espinoza and her unborn child.

Gracy was found dead on Plum Street back in September 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, Gracy and Chavez were in a relationship at the time of her death.

Chavez was indicted in the 111th district court and charged with two counts of Murder.

His first court hearing is set for October 19, at 1:15 p.m. at the 406th District Court with Judge Oscar Hale.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.