Three Central Texas parks vandalized

All three city parks have been vandalized over the past several months in Teague, Texas.
All three city parks have been vandalized over the past several months in Teague, Texas.
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - All three city parks have been vandalized over the over the past several months in Teague, the city announced in a Facebook post.

These incidents include toilets being demolished, graffiti, fires, the children’s playground equipment being taking apart or destroyed, lighting being cut, and electrical cords being ripped out.

A mother and her children were enjoying their day at the 8th Avenue City Park recently when they noticed graffiti on several areas of park property.

The graffiti was reportedly very inappropriate, especially for children, the city said.

Investigations are being handled by the Teague Police Department and those responsible will be prosecuted.

Please contact the Teague Police Department at (254) 739-2553 if you have any information related to these events.

