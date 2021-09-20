Advertisement

Trooper Chad Walker’s son gets to throw first pitch at Houston Astros game

By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - News 10 viewer April Reason shared video of the son of slain Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker throwing the first pitch at a Houston Astros game over the weekend.

Ethan Walker, 15, took the mound Saturday night to throw out the ceremonial first pitch in memory of his father’s service to his community and the Lone Star State.

The Walkers are huge Houston Astros fans and the team’s owner was honored to have Ethan throw the first pitch.

On March 26, 2021, Trooper Walker was driving southwest on FM 2838 near Mexia, Texas when he spotted a disabled vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road. As he pulled up behind the vehicle, the car’s driver got out and opened fire with a handgun.

Walker was struck in the head and the abdomen, was taken to a Waco hospital in critical condition. He died five days later at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, after sharing the gift of life as an organ donor.

Earlier this month, Trooper Walker was among those honored by Texas Governor Greg Abbott with the “Star of Texas” award presented to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrate heroism and sacrifice while serving communities in the Lone Star State.

“The Star Of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott.

