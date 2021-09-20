Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department on Monday identified Israel Martinez, 22, as the man shot and killed late Sunday night in the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue.

Waco Police Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said officers were called to 23rd street and Gurley Avenue around 10:20 p.m. to investigate reports a weapon had been discharged.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Martinez dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The Fire Department and AMR crew later responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said this is the 13th murder of the year in Waco, matching the number for all of 2020.

There has been no arrest made and this investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the latest murder, please call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 .

You can remain anonymous.

