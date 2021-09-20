Advertisement

Woodway: Non-profit hoping to build homes for foster children in McLennan County

The national non-profit, Isaiah 117, hosted a community-wide kickoff event Sunday to share...
The national non-profit, Isaiah 117, hosted a community-wide kickoff event Sunday to share their plans to fundraise homes to build for foster children in McLennan County.
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The national non-profit, Isaiah 117, hosted a community-wide kickoff event Sunday to share their plans to fundraise homes to build for foster children in McLennan County.

The organization, starting in 2017, helps house and feed children in the immediate aftermath of being placed in the foster care system, before they’re placed into a new family.

Expansion coordinator Sarah Miller says while the organization knows these projects will take time, they’re confident in their chances to give back to the foster children of McLennan County.

“We just really believe that this is what God has called us to do,” she said.

“We need to defend the cause of the fatherless and to seek out the need of orphans here in town. We know there’s a huge need for this and we know that kids need that support, that love. No child should ever have to go through life without knowing that they are loved and cared for.”

No official budget has been presented and organizers estimate that it could take up to two years to get a house built.

Since its inception, the organization has built homes around the country, including states like Tennessee, Indiana, California and now Texas.

