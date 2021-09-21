Advertisement

Border Patrol agents find migrants using storm drain to enter Texas illegally

Sept. 20, 2021 – Migrants in crowded hotel room.
Sept. 20, 2021 – Migrants in crowded hotel room.(U.S. Customs & Border Control)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responding to a hotel used for human smuggling discovered migrants using a storm drain to illegally enter the United States.

On Sept. 17, RGV agents received information regarding a hotel in Edinburg used to harbor undocumented migrants. Upon arrival, agents observed two individuals enter the suspect room carrying several jugs of water and groceries.

Their ongoing surveillance identified other factors indicating that the room was being used to harbor migrants.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check and immediately noted more than 10 people in the room.

Agents identified ten of the subjects as citizens of Honduras, five as citizens of El Salvador, and one from Mexico.

The illegally present migrants claimed they were waiting to be transported further into the U.S. for nearly 30 days.

In the early morning of Sept. 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents observed several subjects in the storm drain in Hidalgo.

MCS agents and Hidalgo Police Department officers set up a perimeter and apprehended three subjects that exited the storm drain.

An hour later, three more mirgrants were apprehended exiting the storm drain, to include one unaccompanied child. They were all citizens of Honduras and Mexico.

Late that night, several migrants were observed in the same storm drain. MCS agents and Hidalgo police officers responded to the area. Then, two hours later, four more migrants were apprehended as they exited the storm drain. They were citizens of Mexico and Honduras.

All the migrants were processed accordingly.

