Bryan family looking for vehicles stolen off Sandy Point Road

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reports at least one truck stolen off Sandy Point Road in Bryan was recovered in Houston over the weekend.

Friday, Blanca Avila says she and her husband woke up to two trucks, a trailer, and a compact track loader stolen off their property.

“Crimes like these where trucks and trailers are taken together they come in spurts, maybe a few times a year we’ll get this,” said Sgt. Mike Stumpf with the Criminal Investigation Division. “A lot of times the vehicles will be recovered in Houston or Dallas, outline areas, sometimes they’re recovered here locally.”

Avila says the whole thing was caught on her security cameras around 2 a.m.

“They did everything in three minutes, that is the frustration. You work, years and years of hard work and dedication and someone can just tear everything apart in a second,” said Avila.

Avila says they’re working on ways to make sure this doesn’t happen again including getting more lighting on their property.

“You expect to be safe on your property,” said Avila. “My mind is rolling, what can we do different, how can we help this, how can we avoid this from ever happening again.”

Stumpf says there are plenty of ways to steer thieves away, one being keeping your doors locked.

“Don’t ever leave your keys in the vehicle. Don’t ever leave a firearm in the vehicle. Don’t leave your purse, take all your valuables out. Turn on your outside lights and secure your home but most importantly don’t leave your keys in it and make sure you lock it up,” said Stumpf.

Avila says they are willing to give a $2,000 reward for anyone with information resulting in the retrieval of the property.

“Please come forward. It really is very frustrating and you can bring peace, peace of mind back and know that these people will get caught and face consequences and not do this to somebody else,” said Avila.

The stolen property includes:

• 2007 Chevy 3500 white flatbed license plates DSJ7763 (FOUND)

• 2005 Chevy 3500 white license plates BV90672

• 2020 John Deere 333G compact track loader (Mustard Yellow)

• 2021 Texas Pride Trailer Gooseneck gravity tilt trailer (black) (FOUND)

Contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477

