Central Texas school district gearing up for flu season to be proactive

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) -With COVID-19 continuing to spread, flu season is approaching and could spell double trouble.

Tuesday, McGregor ISD had a clinic to get kids and teachers the flu vaccine to protect their health, but also hoping to help out an already overwhelmed healthcare system.

“It helps keep us healthy and learning and happy,” Jessica Austin, a teacher and mom of four children within the district, said.

All four of Austin’s kids got their shot, and she says this year it’s more important than ever.

“I just want to do everything I can as a mom to make sure I’m keeping them healthy,” Austin said.

“It’s easy to do it when I’m here at school and they’re here at school, and I don’t have to pull them out to miss class to go to a doctors appointment.”

Many health officials are warning of flu making a comeback after seeing cases earlier. Local health leaders say flu and COVID-19 can make for a dangerous combination, adding you can get both at the same time.

“Particularly young children and seniors who can have serious effects (from the flu) that could end up in the hospital and with our hospital situation the way it is, that’s just really difficult,” Kelly Craine, Public Information Officer at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said.

“We are at capacity and we need to make sure everyone is safe.”

It’s a balancing act for our healthcare system that they say you can help avoid by taking steps now. The McGregor Bulldogs leading by example.

“We are seeing an earlier onset of those diseases coming through the student body here in the fall so without a doubt we need to get an early start of the flu vaccine,” James Lenamon, McGregor ISD Superintendent, said.

Superintendent Lenamon says last year was an unusual year with only two confirmed cases of the flu that he knows of and seeing them already emerge means a need to be proactive.

McGregor is also hosting a COVID vaccine clinic September 29 and it is open to anyone.

You can sign up online or walk in.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.