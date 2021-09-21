Advertisement

Central Texas school recognized as prestigious ‘Blue Ribbon’ school

(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
(Photo by Rissa Shaw)(KWTX)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday recognized 325 schools across the country, including Valley Mills Elementary in Central Texas, as National Blue Ribbon schools for 2021.

The recognition is based on one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

  • Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
  • Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” said Secretary Cardona during an announcement made at his Return to School Road Trip.

“In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The other Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021 were:

  • Alamo – Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.
  • Atlanta – Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District.
  • Brownsville – Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
  • Brownsville – Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.
  • Dallas – Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.
  • Dallas – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District.
  • Dallas – Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District.
  • Dickinson – Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District.
  • Edinburg – South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
  • El Paso – Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
  • El Paso – Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
  • El Paso – Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.
  • El Paso – Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
  • El Paso – Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.
  • Hidalgo – Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District.
  • Houston – North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District.
  • Lake Jackson – A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District.
  • Lamesa – Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District.
  • McAllen – Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District.
  • Mesquite – Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District.
  • San Antonio – Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District.
  • San Benito – South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District.
  • Seguin – Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District.
  • Spearman – Spearman Junior High School, Spearman Independent School District.
  • Sugar Land – Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy.

