A cold front is almost here and will bring us a taste of fall weather

Record high temperatures were recorded Monday across most of the area but thankfully fall-like weather is on the way in a few short hours. Yesterday’s high of 101° broke the daily record temperature, was the only the second 100-degree day of the year, and will become at least the 10th latest last 100° day of the year. Were it not for a cold front moving through in just a few short hours, we’d probably be experiencing another exceptionally warm late-September day. Temperatures in advance of today’s front will start out very warm and humid in the mid-to-upper 70s with even a few stray low 80s too. We’re expecting the wind shift with today’s front to occur a few hours before the cooler and drier air arrives so temperatures will be able to warm up some before dropping and then maybe rebounding again. For cities and towns in Hamilton, San Saba, Mills, and Bosque County, expect temperatures to warm into the low-to-mid 80s before temperatures drop late this morning into at least the upper 70s. Those temperatures should rebound back into the low-to-mid 80s late in the day. For Coryell, Bell, Hill, and McLennan County, expect temperatures to warm into the upper 80s and maybe even the low 90s before lunch time, drop into the low 80s and then warm back into the mid-to-upper 80s to close the day. If you live east of I-35, highs today will be hot in the low-to-mid 90s before temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 80s during the afternoon.

In addition to the tumbling temperatures, we’re expecting some scattered rain too. We’re already seeing scattered rain this morning well in advance of the front. A rough broken line of scattered showers and non-severe storms will form near the front and move eastward throughout the day. Rain chances are capped at about 30% since not everyone will see rain but it’s a good idea to have the umbrella around for anything you may be doing between around 9 AM and 3 PM. Scattered showers and storms should slowly move eastward with the front and will exit the entire area before sunset. Most of us should be dry before 3 PM with only lingering rain in the Brazos Valley. Rainfall totals won’t be very high, generally less than a half-inch, but isolated totals near or even over an inch are possible with any downpours that form.

Once today’s front sinks into the area, we’ll be dealing with a taste of fall weather for the rest of the work week. Winds will gust to between 25 and 35 MPH as the front passes through and stay gusty out of the northeast Wednesday between 15 and 25 MPH. The cooler and drier air moving in should drop morning temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday morning. It would likely be cooler than that were it not for partly cloudy skies moving through tonight. Those clouds skedaddle before sunrise and we’re expecting a plethora of sunshine all Wednesday long! High temperatures should warm into the low-to-mid 80s which is a few degrees shy of average for this time of year. As winds go mostly calm Wednesday night, radiational cooling will be efficient and morning temperatures should fall into the low-to-mid 50s Thursday morning. South and southeasterly winds return Thursday which should allow a slow rise in morning and afternoon temperatures. We’ll be back in the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and Friday before low 90s return Saturday through much of next week. Morning temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 50s through Saturday morning but then settle in the low-to-mid 60s next week. Forecast models are hinting at a slow-moving disturbance swinging through the state next week which could give us some much needed rain. This isn’t guaranteed at all, but we’ll carry a 20% chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to cover this opportunity for rain.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.