Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer leaves Utah three games into 2021 season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah football program after just three games with the Utes, the university announced on Tuesday.

“Charlie has decided to move on and we wish him the best,” a statement from Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham read, per CBS Sports.

Brewer transferred to Utah after the 2020 football season, his senior year in Waco. He was the starting quarterback at Baylor for four years.

Charlie Brewer was named the starter at Utah out of preseason camp. He completed 60.8% of passes for 484 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions through the first three games of the season with Utah.

Utah is off to a 1-2 start, defeating Weber State then suffering the first loss to rival BYU since 2009 and falling to San Diego State 33-31 in triple overtime. Brewer was benched after the Utes went down 24-10 against San Diego State.

In that game, Utah replaced Brewer with redshirt sophomore Cam Rising. According to CBS Sports, Rising was then listed as the starting quarterback in the latest depth chart for Utah ahead of it’s week four game against against Washington State.

Brewer still has eligibility. He did not use his redshirt year. So, he could potentially enter the transfer portal and land somewhere else for the 2022 season.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.