McLennan County Commissioners Court issues burn ban

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday issued a burn ban - effective September 21, 2021 - prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The order was put into effect because dry and windy conditions are expected to continue without “appreciable rainfall” in the near future, the order states.

The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, including fires contained in a container or semi-enclosure, such as a barrel or hopper.

Open grills, barbeques or smokers are also prohibited.

Violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

