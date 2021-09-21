Advertisement

McLennan County Commissioners Court issues burn ban

File Photo
File Photo
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Commissioners Court on Tuesday issued a burn ban - effective September 21, 2021 - prohibiting outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The order was put into effect because dry and windy conditions are expected to continue without “appreciable rainfall” in the near future, the order states.

The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, including fires contained in a container or semi-enclosure, such as a barrel or hopper.

Open grills, barbeques or smokers are also prohibited.

Violation of this order is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Natalie Wester and her husband choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their...
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy
Shooting in Waco
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Ashley Beard, 34, of Waco, who sees herself more as an athlete than a beauty queen.
‘Perseverance is key’: Waco mother of two crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe

Latest News

File Photo
Waco-McLennan County health district reports seven COVID-19 deaths
File photo. Mission Waco helps people in the underserved community, and Ascension Providence...
Local health authorities go to great lengths to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Flu Vaccine given to student at McGregor Primary.
Central Texas school district gearing up for flu season to be proactive