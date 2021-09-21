Advertisement

Fort Hood: New street name honors “Legends” who paved the Way

By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The new name for Fort Hood’s longest streets was unveiled during a Monday morning ceremony at the 1st Cavalry Division’s headquarters building.

The new name for Fort Hood’s main street has been changed from Battalion Avenue to Legends Way.

Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, unveiled The newly designated Legends Way as part of a week-long celebration of the division’s 100th birthday.

On every quarter-mile on this newly designated road, signs bear pictures with brief biographies about each of the forty-three Medal Of Honor recipients that served in the 1st Cavalry Division.

“In the First Cav, we say ‘First Team, Live the Legend.’ We have a lot of legends we want to recognize, especially our Medal of Honor recipients,” said Richardson.

The road runs through Fort Hood and will allow units across the base to memorialize their heroes on Legends Way.

“The division took the initiative to use this opportunity to leverage the 100th birthday to memorialize the legends of this division,” Richardson said.

This week is very much about the veterans, too, and connecting today’s soldiers with yesterday’s soldiers. We coordinated the Cav week of the First Cavalry Division with the First Cavalry Division Association’s annual reunion.

“We’re going to culminate the week with the Cav 100, the Centennial Parade, horses, helicopters, sabers, songs, Stetsons and Spurs.”

