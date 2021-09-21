Nice Taste of Fall Weather for the Rest of the Workweek!

An early fall cold front has been pushing south across Central Texas today. Behind that front we are seeing strong north winds pull in some cooler and drier air into our area. Thanks to this front we will see a nice stretch of cooler fall weather for the rest of the workweek! With the dry air moving in, morning lows will cool down into the 50s for the next 3-4 days (our normal low is 65°). We will also see sunny and beautiful afternoons as well, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s through the end of the workweek.

We will start to gradually warm back up through the weekend and into early next week. We will also see humidity return as well, and that will lead to warming morning temperatures. Our next slight chance for rain returns to the forecast early next week.

