Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell to be dead after conducting a search of a home in Augusta County.

The investigation has revealed Khaleesi Cuthriell died while in the care of Travis Brown and Candi Royer at 249 Cattle Scales Road.

Both Brown and Royer remain in the Westmoreland County Prison in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Royer was initially filed as a missing person by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office; however, it has been determined that she was a willing participant with Brown in crimes across Virginia and into Pennsylvania.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators from Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office are working tirelessly to find Khaleesi’s body.

“It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said in a press release.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it is not beneficial for the Augusta County community to establish search parties at this time. The sheriff’s office has executed numerous search warrants in this case and says most likely, additional warrants may be forthcoming.

“My office has worked closely with the investigators since we became aware of this terrible situation. We are reviewing all of the available evidence and will decide precisely what to charge, and when, based solely on what is best for the ultimate prosecution,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants,...
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
McGregor High School senior and Coffee Shop Cafe dishwasher Humberto Benitez (right) saved an...
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
File Photo
Two sanitation workers injured during shooting in Waco
A toddler in the Fort Worth area wandered into a backyard and drowned in a pool.
Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool

Latest News

Project SAFE grants will help schools with funding they may lose because of implementing mask...
Federal grant program aims to help schools penalized for mask mandates
A former Smith County deputy assisted a drug trafficker by relaying privileged information to...
Affidavit: East Texas deputy assisted drug trafficker
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Bill named after Texas girl who died after swallowing button battery
After Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown caught fire Saturday night, killing 75 dogs, the owner...
Deadly pet resort fire motivates local facility to update protection plan
Lauren, Braxton and Amanda say they've felt like a family from the very beginning.
“He’s our last puzzle piece.” Central Texas teenager finds forever home