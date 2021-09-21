Son of Houston Police officer, 14, fatally shot

KINGWOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old teenager in the 25000 block of N King Mills Lane in Kingwood, Texas on Monday.

Deputies said a woman was walking when she heard multiple gunshots near the intersection of Pauldron Drive and King Mills Lane, where she also witnessed two men run from the area.

Authorities state the female continued her walk when she came upon the unresponsive teenager lying on the sidewalk and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The 14-year-old eventually died as a result of the gunshot wounds, authorities say.

A tweet from the Houston Police Department confirmed the victim was the son of a department officer.

“HPD is sad to confirm the victim, 14, is the son of an HPD officer. The family asks for prayers & that their privacy be respected in their time of grief,” the tweet stated.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A293752.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.