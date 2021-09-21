Advertisement

Swarm of bees attacks migrant family that crossed Rio Grande into Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas.
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas.(CBP)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas.

A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants.

On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas.

In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery.

This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

