‘Freedom Shrine’ installed at Temple High School

Students will experience replicas of historical documents that shaped democracies
A copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is included in the Freedom Shrine, the collection of historic document replicas that has been presented to the Temple High School the Exchange Club of Temple.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Exchange Club of Temple on Tuesday presented a Freedom Shrine featuring replicas of 30 historic national documents to Temple High School in an effort to remind students of those responsible for securing their freedom and civil liberties.

Each of these documents shaped the course of U.S. history, and they’re now on display for students to read.

The high school unveiled the installation during a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning.

Temple High School Principal Dr. Jason Mayo said the installation spoke volumes to students. ”This is something they will see everyday walking in the halls and be reminded of freedom,” Mayo said.

The Temple Exchange Club is a service organization that does several charitable events and donations in the city each year.

The Freedom Shrine features various documents from various periods, including the Mayflower Compact, the Bill of Rights, and Martin Luther King Junior’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“It’s going to spark their engagement; even though it’s a replica, it’s their handwriting,” said Mayo, “You know, whether it’s a general or the president ,it’s their handwriting, their letter that they signed.”

The principal is confident the documents are “going to spark (student’s) imagination and their engagement, more so, than if they looked it up on a computer because they can see it, touch it, and read it.“

