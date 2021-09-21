Advertisement

Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool

A toddler in the Fort Worth area wandered into a backyard and drowned in a pool.
A toddler in the Fort Worth area wandered into a backyard and drowned in a pool.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A two-year-old girl drowned after wandering into her backyard and getting into the swimming pool.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 20 just before 3:30 p.m. at a home on Wyndrook near Crowne Pointe Lane.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 to report the drowning.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

The Fort Worth Police crimes against children unit was notified.

The name of the child has not been released.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Waco
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Natalie Wester and her husband choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their...
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe
File Graphic
Fire kills at least 75 dogs at Central Texas pet resort
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated

Latest News

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees...
Swarm of bees attacks migrant family that crossed Rio Grande into Texas
Sept. 20, 2021 – Migrants in crowded hotel room.
Border Patrol agents find migrants using storm drain to enter Texas illegally
Lauren and Megan COVID19 REPORT
Rural Central Texas hospital struggles to find ICU beds for patients
School districts across Central Texas are reporting damages and stolen property caused by...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap