Texas 2-year-old wanders into backyard, drowns in pool

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A two-year-old girl drowned after wandering into her backyard and getting into the swimming pool.

It happened on Monday, Sept. 20 just before 3:30 p.m. at a home on Wyndrook near Crowne Pointe Lane.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 to report the drowning.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

The Fort Worth Police crimes against children unit was notified.

The name of the child has not been released.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.