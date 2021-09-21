Advertisement

Waco-McLennan County health district reports seven COVID-19 deaths

Victims include patients in early 30s
File Photo
File Photo(WBRC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday, September 21 reported seven deaths as a result of COVID-19, raising the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 615.

The patients who died include a 30-year-old Hispanic woman and a 33-year-old African-American woman, according to the health district’s website.

The County is currently reporting 1,423 active cases of the coronavirus, including 186 patients who are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 45 are in the intensive care unit and 39 of those in ICU are on a ventilator. The vast majority - 83 percent - of patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

In Central Texas, Mills County reported 37 active cases of the virus Tuesday, San Saba County reported 24, Lampasas County reported 283, Coryell County reported 810, Bell County reported 3,310, Falls County reported 92, Milam County reported 199, Robertson County reported 155, and Limestone County reported 154.

Statewide, The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 10, 534 new cases of the virus and 346 deaths. The death toll in Texas during the pandemic now stands at 61,178.

Across Texas, 11,658 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, including 3,429 patients in an intensive care unit. Of the patients in ICU statewide, 2,661 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
Natalie Wester and her husband choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their...
Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy
Shooting in Waco
Waco Police identify man shot and killed late Sunday night
Ashley Beard, 34, of Waco, who sees herself more as an athlete than a beauty queen.
‘Perseverance is key’: Waco mother of two crowned Mrs. Texas America 2021
Lincoln Jay Lopez is said to have been taken by his mother Dolly Blassingame
Central Texas mother accused of abducting child located in Colorado; boy safe

Latest News

File Photo: COVID-19 patient in an ICU unit
Rural Central Texas hospital still struggles through pandemic
File Graphic
McLennan County ‘more vulnerable’ to COVID-19 than 97% of U.S. counties
Ivermectin tablets for humans
Austin doctor prescribing anti-parasite drug to COVID-19 patients, says resistance is politically motivated
File Photo
After Texas A&M student died from COVID-19, students and faculty rally for more safety precautions