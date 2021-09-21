Waco-McLennan County health district reports seven COVID-19 deaths

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Tuesday, September 21 reported seven deaths as a result of COVID-19, raising the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 615.

The patients who died include a 30-year-old Hispanic woman and a 33-year-old African-American woman, according to the health district’s website.

The County is currently reporting 1,423 active cases of the coronavirus, including 186 patients who are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 45 are in the intensive care unit and 39 of those in ICU are on a ventilator. The vast majority - 83 percent - of patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

In Central Texas, Mills County reported 37 active cases of the virus Tuesday, San Saba County reported 24, Lampasas County reported 283, Coryell County reported 810, Bell County reported 3,310, Falls County reported 92, Milam County reported 199, Robertson County reported 155, and Limestone County reported 154.

Statewide, The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 10, 534 new cases of the virus and 346 deaths. The death toll in Texas during the pandemic now stands at 61,178.

Across Texas, 11,658 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, including 3,429 patients in an intensive care unit. Of the patients in ICU statewide, 2,661 are on ventilators.

