Warrant issued for Texas police officer accused of fabricating evidence

File Photo
File Photo(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW.com Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have issued a warrant for officer Jacob Hughes, badge no. 11160, for allegedly fabricating physical evidence.

“Although I am extremely disheartened by what this investigation revealed, I am proud of the internal control measures performed by the supervisors that exposed the actions of those involved. When we work together and hold all officers accountable for their actions, we build trust among ourselves and the community we serve,” said Chief Eddie Garcia.

The move came Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, after the department said they uncovered video of an illegal search of a Dallas resident.

Hughes has worked for the Dallas Police Department since March 2016, according to news release from the department.

Currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, Hughes is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

Four other Dallas police officers are on administrative leave following Grand Jury Referrals for Official Oppression.

They are: Officer Nathan Newman, #11064, Officer Bradley Williams, #10973, Officer Thomas Foster, #11272, Officer Moses Munoz, #11061, and Officer Dylan Nelson, #11280. All the involved officers are assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division.

