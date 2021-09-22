The autumnal equinox is today and fall-like weather is outside right now!

Tuesday’s cold front FINALLY brought the hot and humid weather we’ve seen the past few days to a close and while we are expecting to see temperatures climb back into the 90s in a few days, we’re going to enjoy the phenomenal weather while we can. Thanks to overnight cloudiness, morning temperatures are comfortable but not as cool as they could be. We’re kicking off Wednesday in the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s. Early morning clouds will clear and sunshine will be present all day long. Thanks to Tuesday’s front, today’s highs will only reach the low-to-mid 80s! The autumnal equinox starts at 2:20 PM Central Time; that’s the time when the center of the sun passes directly over the equator. It’ll certainly feel like fall tomorrow morning as clear skies and relaxing winds allow temperatures to tumble into the low-to-mid 50s by daybreak with highs again only returning to the mid-to-near upper 80s. The wonderful weather with morning temperatures in the 50s rolls into Friday but late-day highs should be a touch warmer in the upper 80s.

High pressure is going to try to build in aloft this weekend which will bring us a modest increase in temperatures but we’re not expecting a huge bump up in the temperatures or humidity. Highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the upper 80s and low 90s with dew points likely staying in the low 50s meaning no humidity. We’re still anticipating low 90s on Monday too but the upper-level ridge of high pressure could be replaced by a slow-moving cut-off upper-low arriving from the Desert Southwest. Forecast models have been hinting at this slow moving system trying to move in next week but there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding whether or not this system even arrives since forecast models tend to have a bias toward showing cut-off lows when they may not happen. For now, I’ve added 30% chance of rain to the forecast Monday through at least next Thursday in case this system does bring us a few days of scattered showers and non-severe storms. If we were to see this slow moving system, highs would also be cooler dropping from the low 90s Monday into the mid-80s for the rest of the week with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s (at least). If this cut-off low doesn’t slowly move through the state next week, expect warmer temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s (at least) with mild mornings too.

