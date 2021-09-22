Local Baylor Scott & White facility hits milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest has now performed their 1,000th robot-assisted surgery.

It was just November 2019 that the facility got the robot.

Amy Kyle is one of the 1,000 patients who has now undergone robotic surgery at Hillcrest.

“It was fundoplication that assists with reflux essentially,” Kyle said.

She says it was her first surgery so she was nervous but knowing it would be a robot-assisted surgery actually brought her peace of mind.

The robot can allow for more precision and help Kyle get back on her feet.

“The length on the incisions is really small so in the abdomen where you have to tighten your stomach muscles to do certain normal daily things, a smaller incision really assists in improving recovery times,” Kyle said.

She was only out of work for about two weeks.

This quick recovery time is an important benefit for the healthcare system too as the majority of the 1000 surgeries happened during the pandemic.

“For patients to not be staying in the hospital as long, it allows more beds to be available for other patients, for example COVID patients, is definitely an advantage,” Dr. David McCall, a surgeon at Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest, said.

Additionally for Amy Kyle, the benefits of this high-tech robot can be seen at her job as a physical therapist.

“I treat patients every day where we are fighting scared tissue and fighting restriction and fighting complications that happen because of restriction,” Kyle said.

The robot being less invasive improves those complications.

She says she is thankful this technology not only helped her in her surgery but will continue to help her patients in the future.

