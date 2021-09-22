Advertisement

Local Baylor Scott & White facility hits milestone of 1,000 robotic surgeries

Robot surgery performed at Baylor Scott & White
Robot surgery performed at Baylor Scott & White(Baylor Scott & White)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest has now performed their 1,000th robot-assisted surgery.

It was just November 2019 that the facility got the robot.

Amy Kyle is one of the 1,000 patients who has now undergone robotic surgery at Hillcrest.

“It was fundoplication that assists with reflux essentially,” Kyle said.

She says it was her first surgery so she was nervous but knowing it would be a robot-assisted surgery actually brought her peace of mind.

The robot can allow for more precision and help Kyle get back on her feet.

“The length on the incisions is really small so in the abdomen where you have to tighten your stomach muscles to do certain normal daily things, a smaller incision really assists in improving recovery times,” Kyle said.

She was only out of work for about two weeks.

This quick recovery time is an important benefit for the healthcare system too as the majority of the 1000 surgeries happened during the pandemic.

“For patients to not be staying in the hospital as long, it allows more beds to be available for other patients, for example COVID patients, is definitely an advantage,” Dr. David McCall, a surgeon at Baylor Scott & White- Hillcrest, said.

Additionally for Amy Kyle, the benefits of this high-tech robot can be seen at her job as a physical therapist.

“I treat patients every day where we are fighting scared tissue and fighting restriction and fighting complications that happen because of restriction,” Kyle said.

The robot being less invasive improves those complications.

She says she is thankful this technology not only helped her in her surgery but will continue to help her patients in the future.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students at Midway ISD have damaged restroom facilities as they emulate and viral challenge...
Central Texas school district locks restrooms, tells students to bring their own soap
A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants,...
Officials: Haitian migrants overtake Border Patrol bus after realizing they were being deported
McGregor High School senior and Coffee Shop Cafe dishwasher Humberto Benitez (right) saved an...
McGregor student caught on camera saving stranger who was choking
Austin Burk, a former golf coach at Baylor University in Waco, is in the fight of his life...
‘We just waited too late’: Wife of former BU coach hospitalized with COVID-19 warns people on the fence about vaccine
A gunman fired several rounds at a garbage truck in the Waco area on Tuesday evening. The...
Two sanitation workers wounded during shooting in Waco

Latest News

Hector Sabido
Hector Sabido resigns from Waco City Council
Army Corporal Nakealon Keunte Mosley was charged with aggravated assault of a family member...
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier shot mother of his child, also a soldier, in the head
Smiling bush at 58th and Indiana
West Texas woman behind viral smiling bush dies after battle with cancer
Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that Knauf Insulation, Inc. will establish their new...
Abbott announces manufacturing company plans to open in Central Texas, create 151 new jobs