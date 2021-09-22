Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Gatesville’s Cooper Sutton

Cooper Sutton
Cooper Sutton(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers classroom champion is Gatesville’s Cooper Sutton. He says the key to his success has been hard work.

Cooper Sutton is ranked third in the senior class at Gatesville and has a 4.25 GPA. He has worked hard for that GPA.

“I was diagnosed with dyslexia in first grade and I’ve had to fight to get that,” said Cooper Sutton.

His determination is evident outside the classroom as well.

“He isn’t the biggest or strongest kid, but he is starting on the defensive line. I think large in part to just his work ethic,” said Gatesville head football coach Luke Howard.

Next year, Cooper hopes to go to A&M and major in poultry science. He’s built up a pretty good resume for that program. Every afternoon he is working on his family’s ranch and is a member of Gatesville’s FFA.

Congrats to Cooper Sutton!

