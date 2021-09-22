Advertisement

Public invited to attend funeral of unaccompanied veteran

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery believes no veteran should be left behind.
Community invited to attend the burial of unaccompanied U.S. Army veteran.
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The public is invited to attend the funeral of an unaccompanied soldier who will be buried this Wednesday.

The Texas Veterans Land Board will honor the life of SP4. Billy Mark Guinn, Guinn served in the Army from June 27, 1974, to Aug 3, 1976.

According to a Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Facebook post.

No family members or next of kin could be located so Guinn will receive full military honors at 11 A.M. in the cemetery.

An On-Site Representative from the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on behalf of Guinn.

