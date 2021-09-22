Crews respond to early morning fire in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on the 500 block of South 18th Street.

Temple Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area around 4 a.m.

They were able to extinguish the flames by 4:30 a.m.

No one was inside the residence and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

