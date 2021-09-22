Crews respond to early morning fire in Temple
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on the 500 block of South 18th Street.
Temple Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area around 4 a.m.
They were able to extinguish the flames by 4:30 a.m.
No one was inside the residence and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
